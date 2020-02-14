Death Valley National Park Is Getting Trashed by Illegal Off-Roaders

These pictures should make your blood boil for a few reasons. One, California actually runs a whole network of state-sanctioned off-road parks (not to mention thousands of miles of official fire road trails) where you can show up anytime, pay $5 and run free, so there's literally no reason to go out of your way to trash a national park (and a remote place like Death Valley is certainly out of the way). Two, irresponsible enthusiasts give the entire off-roading community a bad image that can have lasting repercussions. And three, it's just plain wrong.

News3 Las Vegas reports the park has reached out to California's Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division to request grants to fix the damage and protect these areas in the future. Officials are holding public meetings to raise awareness and put together groups of volunteers to fight against the growing problem.

Making this all the more ironic is that Death Valley actually has more miles of paved and dirt roads than any other national park in the country, though 93 percent of its 3.4-million acre sprawl is roadless, protected wilderness.

This issue of bad 4x4 behavior pops up all too often—last August alone, we highlighted the dangerous and depressing damage done to the famed Bonneville Salt Flats by irresponsible idiots ripping donuts on the land-speed course, a Jeep Wrangler abandoned in a protected creek in northern California, and a crop of freshly-planted saplings destroyed by vengeful off-roaders in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey. Don't be like them.

