Careless Off-Roaders Destroy 400 Trees Just Planted by New Jersey Conservation Group

It's a well-established fact in the off-roading community that you simply don't wheel in protected wilderness areas—if you do, you not only endanger the local ecosystem, but also your ride and the reputation of an entire community. But that didn't stop a group of delinquents in New Jersey from allegedly trashing a clearing in the state's vast Pine Barrens this weekend and destroying over 400 trees freshly planted by a group of volunteer teens to help restore the forest. According to the Burlington County Times, a group of teenagers with YMCA of the Pines visited Bucks Cove Run Preserve in an attempt to restore the land that was coincidentally ruined by other reckless off-roaders in the past. After spending hours planting the trees, the crew left with plans to return this weekend to check on the saplings' progress. Instead, they discovered what looked like an abandoned party scene, with trash and tire tracks everywhere. Nearly all the trees had been uprooted.

“It’s so disappointing,” Carol Yard, outdoor center director at YMCA of the Pines, told the local outlet. “This is so sad. We sent an enthusiastic group of 13- to 15-year-olds to plant a bunch of new saplings. They were really excited to be involved in a project that would help restore the Pinelands. Who would do something to intentionally destroy that kind of effort?”