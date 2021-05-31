YouTuber Scores Shotgun Seat in First Bugatti Centodieci Nurburgring Ridealong

As for the Bugatti Centodieci, it's a tribute to the French company's earlier EB110 supercar from the 1990s, hence the name, which means "one hundred at ten" in Italian. If you're wondering why a French company would choose a name in a foreign language, consider that the French word for the same number is "cent dix," and thus is somewhat less appealing in a global context.

The car packs an uprated 1,600 horsepower version of the Chiron's 8.0-liter, 16-cylinder, quad-turbocharged engine. It's electronically limited to a top speed of 236 mph, somewhat slower than the Chiron—mostly due to the limited edition car trading low drag for high downforce. It should provide extra grip, particularly at higher speeds, making it more of a focused track weapon rather than an outright land speed contender.

The Centodieci's test can also be witnessed from other angles in this cool video by AutoMotiveMike on YouTube, which shows the outrageous white car in addition to a Chiron Pur Sport lapping the 'Ring. It's unclear if the videos were taken during Misha's outing, but they appear to have happened on or around the same time, given the weather and track conditions.