Porsche's Counterfeit Watchdogs Reclaimed $67M Worth of Fake Goods in 2018

In this age of widespread information and technology, it's become easier than ever for companies to make counterfeit merchandise and components while passing them off as real via the internet. This, in turn, creates an issue for the parties that are being faked or, as some put it, replicated, and big-time players are cracking down on these illegal schemes. Porsche, for one, even has its own team of brand protection workers that reclaimed over 200,000 examples of unlicensed items bearing the company's name in 2018 alone.

Collectively, the division's efforts retrieved counterfeit Porsche-branded materials with a total estimated value of 60 million euros, or roughly $67,119,000. Of that amount, nearly 33,000 of the items were phony car parts amounting to around two million euros, or almost $2.24 million.

Fake parts pose a growing problem among automakers as technology has made it easier for third parties to reverse engineer and manufacturer parts similar to original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, often selling at a fraction of a price. The problem is that one isn’t just paying lower prices, but they’re also buying a cheaper product that compromises overall quality.

Cars function optimally with original quality parts as they’re designed and manufactured to the same specifications set forth by the manufacturer. By purchasing a fake or counterfeit part, one not only runs the risk of making their vehicle less reliable, but it can also pose a massive safety risk.