Faked Ferrari and Lamborghini Supercars Lead to Brazilian Builder Bust

Police in Itajaí, Brazil recently uncovered a father and son operation which now stands accused of producing illicit high-quality replicas of exotic luxury- and sports-cars.

According to the Associated Press and information made public about the bust, police seized 15 "various chassis, molds, tools, and fibers" from the place of business on Monday, all of which were used to assemble counterfeit replica cars that wore the badges of Italian automakers Ferrari and Lamborghini. In total, eight partially completed vehicles were confiscated.

The shop, known as AutoFibra Customs, reportedly marketed the vehicles through various social media channels and charged anywhere from $47,850 to $66,458 ($180,000 to $250,000 Brazilian Real) for an unofficial remake of the Italian sports cars.