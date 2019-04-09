Bugatti Debuts Flamboyant Line of 'High Performance' Furniture for Millionaires

Bugatti is going after the Ethan Allens of the world with its new line of products, as on Tuesday the hypercar-maker revealed a series of ultra-luxury furniture pieces that are somehow supposed to remind us of its glorious cars.

Made from a combination of "extremely soft high-performance technical fabrics," marble, a bit of carbon fiber, and lazurite relative sodalite, the line of furniture was designed in collaboration with the Luxury Living Group, and said to be inspired by the works of Carlo Bugatti. Carlo was the father of company founder Ettore, an interior designer by trade whose own 1902 concept for a lounge chair served as the basis for the limited-edition, ergonomically questionable "Cobra Chair," seen below.