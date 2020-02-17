Are Parody Branded Brake Calipers the Next Big Thing?
We look into the endless possibilities.
Throughout time, trends are consumed, digested, and reinterpreted in new forms, setting the stage for the cycle to repeat over and over again. In the 2000s, for example, we saw moddders' parts list decals give way to satirical grocery list stickers. With how old that joke now is, it's ready for execution anew, and its rebirth we may be witnessing, because instead of people painting brake calipers red with Brembo, Wilwood, or StopTech logos, some enthusiasts are giving their calipers the donk treatment and adorning them with whimsically unrelated brands.
We learned of this trend through stance-oriented Facebook page Steez Boyz, which recently shared an album of "custom" brake calipers found online. In the album are calipers liveried in schemes such as Chiquita banana, Kinder chocolate, and Marlboro cigarettes. While weird lighting gives away the Krispy Kreme caliper as just a Photoshop mockup, the M&Ms calipers are very real: Facebook commenter Steven Rattenbury piped up to take credit for installing them on his Holden Commodore.
Rattenbury told The Drive that while looking to expand his "VF" Commodore's subtle yellow-on-black color scheme last summer, he saw the above photo of Kinder-branded calipers, and a lightbulb went off in his head. A dash of yellow paint and some stickers later, Rattenbury's stock brakes bore M&Ms branding, an Easter Egg as sweet as their namesake.
"They love it," Rattenbury told us of observers, many of whom miss the painted calipers for the car's brazen windshield banner.
"I do have a Brazzers sticker on the window, that gets a lot of attention," he added. "It takes some people a decent look to notice [the brakes], and some spot it straight away, but [it's] always a thumbs-up and smiles."
A pair of Autoevolution articles and a Reddit posts date the Kinder and Chiquita brakes—which appear to be part of a full Chiquita livery on a Lotus Seven—to the first half of 2016, meaning this mod's peak popularity is already four years past. At the same time, the fact that painted calipers like these failed to reach fad-hood (look at you, roof racks) means they never became played out, and if reactions to Rattenbury's Holden mean anything, they're still funny, so there's no reason why this trend can't pick up steam now. After all, there are far worse trends in vehicle modification that we'd be glad to see replaced by something that makes people smile instead of a sneer.
