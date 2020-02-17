Are Parody Branded Brake Calipers the Next Big Thing?

Rattenbury told The Drive that while looking to expand his "VF" Commodore's subtle yellow-on-black color scheme last summer, he saw the above photo of Kinder-branded calipers, and a lightbulb went off in his head. A dash of yellow paint and some stickers later, Rattenbury's stock brakes bore M&Ms branding, an Easter Egg as sweet as their namesake.



"They love it," Rattenbury told us of observers, many of whom miss the painted calipers for the car's brazen windshield banner.

"I do have a Brazzers sticker on the window, that gets a lot of attention," he added. "It takes some people a decent look to notice [the brakes], and some spot it straight away, but [it's] always a thumbs-up and smiles."