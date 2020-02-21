Stare Into a Mannequin's Dead Eyes as You Shop for a New Car at This Wisconsin Dealer

Tired of the same old front three-quarter picture in every new car dealership's online ads? A Wisconsin shop has figured out a surprisingly effective (and slightly creepy) way to make their shots stand out—by sticking a department store mannequin in there to pose with the car. Welcome to the weird and wacky world of Southworth Chevrolet Buick GMC. The chosen models for the Bloomer, Wisconsin General Motors dealer aren't the usual flesh-and-blood booth babes often seen at auto shows. Instead, the dealership alternates between male and female mannequins dressed appropriately for the season, and oftentimes depending on what type of vehicle they're posing with.

Fur-trimmed hats, puffy vests, scarves and sweaters come out when there's a dusting of snow on the ground. Crisp khaki capris, flannel shirts, and lighter jackets come out when the weather warms up. The Drive called the dealership to ask where this clever idea came from, and a dealership representative said that this started out as a joke in the sales department quite a while ago. "They kept going with it," the dealership employee told The Drive. Why? Why not?

Southworth Chevrolet Buick GMC She may be annoyed if you take away the TourX, though. Fair warning.