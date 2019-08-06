Que Sera, Sera: On Site in Mexico for the VW Beetle's Final Goodbye

We'll forgive you for thinking the Volkswagen Beetle is the poster child for Teutonic longevity. Though Germany is forever linked with the Beetle, for the past 20 years, that European persona took a back seat as production continued in Mexico. So it's fitting that we found ourselves standing in the land of Día de Los Muertos to celebrate the ending—yes, the final ending—of one of the most iconic automobiles ever produced.

James Gilboy

On July 10, hundreds of people, from journalists to VW employees to concerned superfans, wandered into Volkswagen’s Puebla plant to watch the final VW Beetle roll off the line. A playlist of carefully selected bittersweet pop echoed over the factory's loudspeakers. Though it seem strange to us that a car so closely identified with midcentury Germany and American counterculture would have its biggest devotees in developing countries, this was the car that put much of Latin America on wheels. Just as the Model T got America moving, the Type 1 Volkswagen Beetle—the original model designed in Germany by Bela Barenyi and Ferdinand Porsche—was the car of Central and South America. German factories stopped building Beetles in 1978, but the car soldiered on in the Brazilian market until 1986, and the Mexican variety carried on another 17 years before the car finally ceased production in 2003. That's quite a run.

James Gilboy