Here’s What Happens When You Spin a Tire Faster Than the Speed of Sound

Tires may all be black, round, and good for driving down a road, but beyond that, different tires are less alike than most people realize. Specialty vehicles like the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ need purpose-built tires reinforced with carbon fiber in order to crack 300 mph. Yet even those tires, despite costing thousands of dollars per corner, are only guaranteed safe up to a certain speed. What happens when you push a tire past that—way past that—like, beyond the sound barrier?

Russian YouTube channel Garage 54 figured it'd find out, which it did by building a custom rig to spin wheels at extreme speeds. The testing rig is assembled from a 2.5-liter Toyota V6 producing about 200 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, which travel through an automatic transmission to a modified differential from a minivan. With an electronic throttle actuator installed to allow remote operation for safety's sake, the rig was ready for testing.