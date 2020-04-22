YouTuber's Fleet of Trucks with 6.5-HP Harbor Freight Engines Is a Wrenching Triumph

Madison uses a chain drive with a roughly 9.1:1 reduction ratio to send power into the transmission, which then drives a 2.73:1 rear end from a Jeep Wagoneer. In first gear, Madison says, this gives the drivetrain an approximate (and hilarious) 269:1 reduction ratio, meaning that modest 8.1 pound-feet of torque is amplified to nearly 2,200 pound-feet at the output shaft. That makes Madison's trucks comically capable for their given power level, and able to keep up with most "real" trucks off-road.

Such short gearing means Madison's single-cylinder trucks (yes, he has more than one) are limited to about 25 mph, so they're definitely not legal to drive on public roads. That's kind of a shame when you consider that they get about 70 mpg, making them the most fuel-efficient trucks short of a Rivian R1T. One of them even has a solar panel on the back, and we don't see any of that noise on the supposedly "floating" Tesla Cybertruck.