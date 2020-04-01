This Video Shows What Need For Speed: Most Wanted Would Look Like in Real Life
Complete with the iconic E46 BMW M3 GTR hero car.
When it comes to video games aimed at car enthusiasts, no other series brings back feelings of nostalgia better than Need for Speed. There was nothing like running home from the bus stop after school and popping a game disc into your Xbox so you could rip through the fictional streets of Rockport – truly a simpler time. Now, almost 15 years after the release of Need for Speed: Most Wanted, a Russian production company called Odonata Cinema has gone through amazing efforts to recreate gameplay on real streets, and now it's time for you to enjoy it.
At the center of the video sits Most Wanted's hero car, the iconic E46 BMW M3 GTR. It's immediately recognizable by its trademark blue-on-silver livery that is proudly displayed on the game's cover art, and now again on a real E46. After a few quick clicks through a synthesized menu designed to match the actual in-game aesthetics, the BMW goes into "Free Roam" mode, and that's where the fun begins.
You're thrown into following the car's third-person camera perspective. After a short point-of-view stint, the BMW picks up a race against a few other period-correct cars, including a silver MK4 Toyota Supra, black Porsche Cayman, and gray Mazda RX-8. Another race includes a Ford Mustang, Volkswagen GTI, and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII. Each scene is beautifully edited to include a loading screen, pre-race camera angles, a countdown, and even a mock tachometer. To top it all off, each event includes post-race stills that match the in-game rewards system.
It wouldn't be Need for Speed: Most Wanted without a police chase. Between races, the BMW finds itself being pursued by an unmarked Ford Mustang, and a small evade meter appears at the bottom of the screen.
By the way, in case you were wondering, the E46 shown throughout the video does, in fact, sport the Need for Speed livery in real life. However, we're sorry to disappoint you that it's not a real M3 GTR. The car appears to have begun life as a more modest 330Ci, and its build process documented by the owner on his Instagram.
If you find yourself wanting to watch more nostalgia-inducing car videos, you're in luck. The same studio produced two additional videos last year covering Need for Speed: Underground 2—you can watch those here.
