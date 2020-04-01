This Video Shows What Need For Speed: Most Wanted Would Look Like in Real Life

When it comes to video games aimed at car enthusiasts, no other series brings back feelings of nostalgia better than Need for Speed. There was nothing like running home from the bus stop after school and popping a game disc into your Xbox so you could rip through the fictional streets of Rockport – truly a simpler time. Now, almost 15 years after the release of Need for Speed: Most Wanted, a Russian production company called Odonata Cinema has gone through amazing efforts to recreate gameplay on real streets, and now it's time for you to enjoy it.

At the center of the video sits Most Wanted's hero car, the iconic E46 BMW M3 GTR. It's immediately recognizable by its trademark blue-on-silver livery that is proudly displayed on the game's cover art, and now again on a real E46. After a few quick clicks through a synthesized menu designed to match the actual in-game aesthetics, the BMW goes into "Free Roam" mode, and that's where the fun begins.