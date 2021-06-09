Watch Three Ferraris Smash Into Each Other During a Philadelphia Charity Cruise

This past Sunday saw the running of the Super Car Show, an annual event run by Philadelphia's CF Charities. Consisting of a police-escorted run through Philadelphia to a show at the Wells Fargo Center, the event is used to raise money for the organization's youth-focused health and educational programs. It's not intended to be a day of high-speed accidents and twisted bodywork, but that's what came to pass this year, reports Motor1.

The accident occurred on the Vine Street Expressway, also known as Interstate 676, according to a post about the incident on the FerrariChat forums. With the run occurring on temporarily-closed highways, drivers have some room to let their cars off the leash. Video of the crash on Twitter shows a black Ferrari 488 letting loose, flying past a series of other supercars, before coming up on slower moving vehicles ahead. At this point, the driver brakes and swerves, losing control and hitting multiple other cars.