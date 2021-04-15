Watch Florida Man Jump a Rising Drawbridge in a Hyundai Santa Fe

In the age of deepfake videos and advanced CGI tech, digital special effects can be so convincing that they blur the line between reality and deception beyond recognition. But rest easy: This video of driver bashing through a traffic arm and jumping a Hyundai Santa Fe over the gap of a rising drawbridge in Daytona Beach, Florida this week is neither the product of movie magic nor a staged stunt. This right here is some real deal Florida Man excellence.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, a security camera positioned on the Main Street Bridge recorded the driver's brief flight on Monday morning. It shows a second-generation Hyundai Santa Fe speeding up the two-lane bridge toward the pair of red and white traffic arms that are supposed to control traffic when the deck is going up. The driver keeps his right foot down and barrels through the right traffic arm, which immediately breaks and leaves a hideous white scar of spiderwebbed glass across the entire width of the windshield.