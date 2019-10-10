Elon Musk: I'm a 'F—ing Idiot' For Calling British Cave Diver 'Pedo Guy'

The strange saga of Tesla CEO Elon Musk inserting himself into the rescue of a Thai boys' soccer team from a cave in July 2018 keeps getting stranger, as court documents released Monday night show.

Vernon Unsworth, a member of the cave rescue team, sued Musk in September 2018 for defamation after Musk claimed that Unsworth was a pedophile. Describing Musk as “a thin-skinned billionaire who is obsessed with his public image and has a history of vindictively and intentionally ignoring truth," Unsworth alleges in court docs that Musk knew claiming Unsworth was a pedophile was wrong, but did it anyway as part of a larger smear campaign.

Musk had offered to design and build kid-sized submarines to aid in the rescue effort, however, the Thai government decided not to take him up on the offer when it was shown that the designs wouldn't work in the cave's narrow corridors. Unsworth, a British man who lived in the area and was familiar with the cave structure, was a vocal opponent of Musk's idea. After Unsworth denounced Musk's plans on CNN, Musk fired back at Unsworth, calling him a "pedo guy" on Twitter and suggested that he took a "child bride who was about 12 years old at the time" in emails to a Buzzfeed reporter.

Musk initially tried dismissing the case by arguing that "pedo guy" was not meant to be taken seriously. That being said, after sending those tweets about Unsworth in July 2018, Musk paid over $52,000 to hire a private investigator to dig up compromising information on Unsworth, Buzzfeed reports. Musk also reached out to Buzzfeed reporter Ryan Mac with the unverified "child rapist" claim in August 2018, suggesting that Mac should investigate Unsworth's background.

Musk now claims that the pedophilia allegation was based on information that his family office head James Birchall relayed from private investigator James Howard-Higgins in statements submitted to the court obtained by Buzzfeed. Birchall was in charge of communicating with the investigator, as Musk claims he never made direct contact with Howard-Higgins.

Birchall also offered Howard-Higgins a $10,000 bonus on top of the $52,000 for background research if Howard-Higgins could confirm that Unsworth had engaged in "nefarious behavior," court documents allege. Additionally, the documents state that Howard-Higgins was also asked to participate in a leak campaign to Australian and British press outlets. Buzzfeed explains: