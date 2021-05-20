Watch a Toyota RAV4 Launch Off a Rogue Truck Tire and Roll Twice Down the Highway

A truck tire can do a hell of a lot of damage if it gets loose. Some of them weigh more than 100 pounds, and at highway speeds that becomes a missile that can tear things apart. But stray tires don't need to smash into a house at 65 mph to do their damage. They can simply roll along the highway until someone doesn't spot it in time, hits it, and sends their crossover cartwheeling down the highway.

Such a moment was captured by Facebook user MzDeanna Smith, an apparent Chicago-area Ford employee. Smith, according to the video's description, encountered the tire on Interstate 80 just outside Gary, Indiana, and followed it for only a moment before the driver of a Toyota RAV4 collided with it as it rolled out into traffic.