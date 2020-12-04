Watch the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Royally Fail the Famous Moose Test

When Sweden's Teknikens Värld put the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid through the so-called "moose test" late last year it failed quite badly. The popular Japanese crossover exhibited what the publication called "dangerous behavior" when asked to quickly move to the left and to the right at 42 mph, just as a driver would when suddenly encountered with a surprise moose on the road. Well, the same Swedes have now tested the plug-in RAV4 Prime version and the results are "significantly worse" than the regular Hybrid.

Even after Toyota apparently revised the RAV4's stability control system due to its first poor showing, the Prime returned wild oversteer at 42 mph knocking over three cones on the outside of the course, with the front left rim appearing to separate from the tire such that it almost touches the pavement. Teknikens Värld says the stability system did not seem to engage at all.

"The rear end goes out in a skid that doesn't end until I steer against it hard enough. The skidding angle is extreme," the publication writes. Swapping drivers produced the same result. Eventually, the RAV4 Prime successfully navigated the test at 39 mph, not fast enough to earn it the pass.

See the test for yourself.