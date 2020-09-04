Toyota says the RAV4 Prime will drive up to 42 miles on pure electricity thanks to a 18.1 kWh battery nestled underneath the car’s floor for optimal packaging and weight distribution. That’s five miles more than what you’ll get from a plug-in hybrid Ford Escape.

As I write this, there aren’t that many mainstream plug-in hybrid compact crossovers currently on sale. Except for this RAV4, your options are limited to a Mitsubishi Outlander or a Ford Escape PHEV. But none of them offer this Toyota’s range.

It’s called the RAV4 Prime, and it's fair to say it's the model's ultimate form; a plug-in hybrid compact CUV that offers 40 mpg and can—somehow—outrun a Subaru WRX in the quarter mile. Customers recognize what Toyota's offering here, too. Demand for the RAV4 Prime is already so intense that dealers in certain states have tried slapping $10,000 markups on it , shenanigans you'd more expect to find surrounding high-hype cars like the new Supra. How’s that for market domination?

No other compact crossover, not even the almighty Honda CR-V (439,000 units sold) can best this sales juggernaut. Toyota sold almost twice as many RAV4s in North America as Porsche sold cars, period, worldwide , last year. You’d think that after such a commercial success, Toyota would be content with the 11 trim levels the RAV4 currently offers. But no. It seems Toyota isn’t done ensuring its supremacy with this thing, because variant #12 has just joined the lineup.

You probably know the RAV4 is a successful product for Toyota—what you probably don’t get just how successful it is. Last year alone, more than 500,000 were sold in the U.S. and Canada alone. That’s half a million Toyota RAV4s that found new homes in a single year, and in just two countries. Let that sink in for a minute.

But the Prime’s story goes a little further than class leading electric range. You see, up until now, most plug-in hybrids—except for perhaps low-volume sports cars like the now-defunct BMW i8 or the latest Volvos—weren’t exactly fast nor particularly exciting to drive. For instance, a Ford Escape PHEV pumps out about 221 horsepower and will do zero to 60 mph in roughly nine seconds. Such numbers are totally acceptable for middle-class American families looking to lower their fuel bills while giving the planet a bit of a break, but that’s not what gets enthusiasts excited. The RAV4 Prime, on the other hand, rips the PHEV rulebook to shreds and comes at the hybrid crossover segment with no less than 302 combined horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of roughly 5.8 seconds. Not bad, right? To put it all into perspective, this RAV4 is quicker off the line than Toyota’s own V6-powered Camry TRD. As a matter of fact, Toyota claims it’s the quickest-accelerating vehicle in its lineup after the GR Supra. And given that car's BMW roots, it’s safe to say that the RAV4 Prime is its quickest car Toyota currently builds itself (not counting anything from the Lexus side of things.) What a time to be alive.

William Clavey

To achieve such Nissan Rogue-crushing abilities, the Prime is powered by a standard gasoline engine and three electric motors. The main source of propulsion is an DOHC 16-valve Atkinson-cycle 2.5-liter inline four good for 177 horsepower and 165 lb-ft of torque. Toyota then squeezes a 134-kilowatt permanent magnet synchronous electric motor up front. There’s also another 40-kilowatt motor positioned onto the rear axle to achieve that magic 302 horsepower figure. All of it is sent to the ground via a continuously variable automatic (CVT) transmission. All-wheel drive is standard, something its main Ford rival can’t brag about. The Prime will tow up to 2,500 pounds, the highest tow rating in its class. There are different ways to recharge this thing, but a Level 2 (240V) charger remains the best way to get there. Using one will take you about 4.5 hours to juice up your Prime. Toyota offers an enhanced 6.6-kW charging capability on higher trim levels which drops that time down to 2.5 hours. Base price for a RAV4 Prime in the US is $39,220 (including destination charges) before applicable incentives. The model you see here is a Prime XSE, the top-flight model with all the possible bells and whistles. It stickers for $41,425.

William Clavey