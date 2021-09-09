2022 Toyota Corolla Cross First Drive Review: Right Size, Right Price, Right Name

To avoid just listing these options out as you get higher in the trims, it's simpler to note that the highest possible price for a Corolla Cross will be around $33,000 for a fully-loaded XLE with all-wheel drive. Every car below that, no matter the trim, is pretty much worth that price. The test car I drove, priced at $29,890, was a middle-of-the-road LE with a few options like a sunroof, premium speakers, and the only extra-cost color; Wind Chill Pearl. The only thing I was really missing was heated seats (XLE only), but Toyota puts enough options in the LE to lose sight of the base model. The important ones you'll notice are automatic climate control, wireless charging as well as an extra USB port, and keyless entry. None of those things come on the L.

The top trim XLE starts at $27,450 for a front wheel-drive version. The bottom line is that the only way to get heated leather seats with electric adjustment is on the XLE. Seats on all the other trims are manual, unheated, and cloth. The XLE trim is also the only way to get dual-zone climate control and a rear center armrest with vital cupholders, so if you have kids or regularly carry people in the back, the XLE is the way to go.

Short on Engines

There are definitely noticeable and important differences between the trims then, but one place where you will not find any variety is in the choice of drivetrains, at least, not yet. A hybrid option is on the way by 2023, but Toyota has not yet specified whether it would be a performance-boosting plug-in hybrid or just a Prius-style system with a small battery. It will be a nice option either way. This is the sort of car where there would really be no reason not to get it with a hybrid drivetrain outside of the extra cost.

Until then, Toyota's 169-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder drags every Corolla Cross down the road, even the highest trim cars. In AWD configuration, as much as 50 percent of torque can be sent rearward, enough to provide peace of mind in most light terrain/weather situations at the cost of two MPG combined. An acceptable tradeoff, especially considering the relatively small additional cost.