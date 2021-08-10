2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review: A Charming Small Pickup That's Weird for the Better

The utility portion of the bed is sort of a necessary add-on, though, as I don't think many people will be taking these things to job sites. The bed—and indeed the rest of the vehicle—is designed to be the ideal machine to take you, your friends, and all their outdoorsy things wherever they want to go. A four-foot bed isn't great for plywood, but add a tonneau and it is great for backpacks, hiking gear, sandy stuff from the beach, you name it. With the tailgate down you can even put a reasonably sized dirt bike in the back, as Hyundai made sure to show me. Also, anything you can't fit in the bed, you can probably haul. The Santa Cruz can tow 5,000 pounds with the turbocharged 2.5-liter engine. That's no joke for a funny little crossover.
This abuse-ready cargo area doesn't mean the Santa Cruz is uncivilized in the cabin, though. Far from it. The top trim "Limited" vehicles come with a slew of luxury features like a heated steering wheel, ventilated leather seats (neither an option on lower trims), and heated seats (available on every trim beside the base model). There's also connectivity tech like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both of which are standard features, as well as a 10-inch infotainment screen. As far as standard equipment is concerned, the Santa Cruz is impressive with its entry-level $25,175 price.
Hyundai/Kia's suite of driver assistance technology is available as one might expect, but much of it is included no matter what. Lane-keep/lane-follow is standard, as is regular cruise control. The only driver-assist feature left to pay up for is radar-enabled "Smart Cruise Control," which serves mainly to ease driver load in stop and go traffic and congested areas. SCC is only available on the highest trim, but that being said, Hyundai's lane-keep/lane-follow works as well as comparable systems. Regular cruise control is just fine for many drivers, myself included.