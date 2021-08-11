2022 Hyundai Kona N First Drive Review: Yep, It's a Big Hot Hatch

The interior is comfortable, but this is still a small, inexpensive crossover at its core. It was pretty basic and straightforward in there. There was blue accent stitching, a 10-inch infotainment screen, and a manual handbrake. Most of the car's functions are still handled through buttons and dials, which was a relief.
But what really sets the N apart from the regular Kona are the "look at me!" hot-hatch interior additions. It has massive, blue N buttons on the steering wheel that you can use to control custom drive modes or activate the car's built-in lap timer. There's also a big red button that looks like it could order an airstrike, but in reality, gives you a brief 10 extra horsepower and makes the car shift a little harder for around 20 seconds. (I couldn't really feel the extra power, for the record.) The whole image is rounded out by big shiny paddle shifters to slam gears up or down at will. All of that... in a Hyundai Kona.
Too Hot for Middle Ground
Hyundai has not yet announced official Kona N pricing, but I expect it to land somewhere north of $30,000. This is why I'm hesitant to count the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Audi Q3 among its competitors. The Kona N is far hotter than those offerings and once you start moving into the respective AMG and M trims, the price delta between them will definitely rise stratospherically. In this sense, the Kona N is a bit of a loner.