2022 Hyundai Kona N First Drive Review: Yep, It's a Big Hot Hatch

I had the chance to drive a pre-production version of this angry little car during the Hyundai Santa Cruz media preview event in California last week. My time with the car was very limited, but if you're looking for an early take on what the Kona N is like to drive, this is it.

Following in the footsteps of the undeniable hit that is the Hyundai Veloster N comes the 2022 Hyundai Kona N . It is the fastest version of the Kona compact crossover offered from the factory. With the drivetrain out of its smaller Veloster N sibling, a new suspension, and performance add-ons all over its body, Hyundai's turned it from an everyday grocery-getter into something decidedly different. In fact, you should think of it as a taller Veloster N, because that's essentially what we're looking at here.

When I say my time behind the wheel was limited, I mean I had something like 15 minutes of seat time. Could've been a dream honestly, still not sure. In the interest of radical transparency, a Hyundai rep told me to take the car for a spin a few miles up a mountain road, turn around, and come back. That was the extent of it.

2022 Hyundai Kona N: By the Numbers

Base price (as tested): TBA

TBA Powertrain: 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder | 8-speed DCT | front-wheel drive

2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder | 8-speed DCT | front-wheel drive Horsepower: 276 @ 5,500 to 6,000 rpm

276 @ 5,500 to 6,000 rpm Torque: 289 lb-ft @ 2,100 to 4,700 rpm

289 lb-ft @ 2,100 to 4,700 rpm Seating capacity: 5

5 Curb weight: 3,340 pounds

3,340 pounds Cargo space: 19.2 cubic feet | 45.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded

19.2 cubic feet | 45.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded EPA fuel economy: TBA

TBA Quick take: With the Kona N, Hyundai turned a compact economy SUV into a hot hatch.

N Isn't Just a Letter

The Kona N is the latest in Hyundai's portfolio and its first SUV to get the "N" treatment. The car is small enough, in fact, that the drivetrain from the Veloster N is a good fit. The running gear from the front-wheel-drive Veloster was dropped in, the manual transmission option was removed—the Kona N only comes with the eight-speed dual-clutch—and suspension and aesthetic tweaks were made to tie it all together. Power from the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder comes to a claimed 276 horsepower, which represents a 129-hp difference between the N and the base Kona.

One thing can be said for sure: This thing looks properly angry. The front end features a set of three nostrils that are sort of like more civilized hood scoops above the grille. Likewise, it has the same red accent trim as the Veloster. I was never a fan of this, but it works well with the blue paint. On other colors like white? Not so much.