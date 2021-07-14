2022 VW GTI Starts Just Over $30K, Golf R at $44,640

The regular Volkswagen Golf may have been discontinued here in the U.S. but, thankfully, we'll still get to enjoy the sportier GTI and R variants. We've already seen the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R as they'll be sold overseas but VW of America has now released official pricing and stats for the American-spec versions at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show.

Starting at $44,640 after destination, the Mk8 Golf R uses an updated rendition of the company's EA888 2.0-liter boosted to 315 horsepower (27 more than the previous generation) and 295 pound-feet of torque when equipped with the seven-speed DSG automatic. A six-speed manual can also be had but comes with slightly less torque—280 pound-feet to be exact. The all-wheel-drive Golf R comes standard with rear-axle torque-vectoring that can distribute all of the rear-axle torque to either the left or right wheel as needed.