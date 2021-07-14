2022 VW GTI Starts Just Over $30K, Golf R at $44,640

While the Golf R is only available as one "fully-loaded" trim, the GTI's pricing structure is a bit more complicated. For its $30,540 starting price, one can get into an entry-level GTI S, which includes standard equipment such as 18-inch wheels, automatic LED head- and taillights, keyless entry, automatic wipers, a heated steering wheel, heated plaid front seats, an 8.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and wireless charging.
Step up to the $35,290 SE and Volkswagen will throw in a sunroof, adaptive front lighting, a front grille that lights up, the bigger 10-inch infotainment, voice controls, a nine-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, road sign recognition, and the option of pulling the trigger on the $1,225 leather package.