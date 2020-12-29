But in any case, the team eventually got all of the parts hooked into the right places, with the front drive axles removed completely to make the Golf strictly RWD. Also installed was an aftermarket controller for the Haldex system that allowed the clutch on the rear differential to be permanently engaged. Typically on stock Haldex-type AWD cars, the rear wheels will only engage and start spinning when front-wheel slip is detected. With all of the hardware necessary to power the front wheels completely missing, you can see why this new controller was necessary. Interestingly, it's controlled by an app, similar to the XDelete system available on some BMWs.

Hardware and software changes completed, the guys at DAP dragged the car outside, spun it around for a donut, and blew up the bevel gear in the transfer case. As it turns out, 100 percent of the car's power—500 horsepower, in this case—is not meant to be transmitted through the spiral bevel gear that sends drive to an R32's rear wheels. Also, the rest of this drivetrain is definitely not up to the task of handling so much power. The R32's rear differential looks like a little toy, something along the lines of My First Differential! It's undoubtedly too small to hold up to the amount of power being put down by this tuned-up GTI's motor.