Watch a Two-Door, VR6-Swapped VW Golf R Touch 220 MPH on the Autobahn

It's funny how we still think of planes like the Boeing X-32 as stealth fighters. Ain't nothing stealthy about taking off vertically while looking so pleased with yourself that we want to pinch your fairing; you couldn't do that in a city center and not get a second look. Going unnoticed requires hiding in plain sight, with a disguise that wouldn't look out-of-place anywhere in the world. Being behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf should do the trick, as who in their right mind would look at one and think "hey, they're stealing a solid-gold toilet," or "that thing packs at least 770 horsepower?"

Nobody, that's who, and that's the appeal of the 2019 Golf R built by German tuning shop HGP-Turbo. Alloy wheels, reduced ride height, and a few simple vinyls give off the impression of light modification and belie what goes on under this Golf's hood.