Eight-Year-Old Boy Takes Mom's VW Golf on 87-MPH Autobahn Joyride, Cops Let Him Slide

In what just might be one of the most German stories we've ever heard, an eight-year-old boy from Soest, Germany recently went on a midnight drive in his mother's Volkswagen Golf and hit a top speed of 87 miles per hour, reports CNN.

The child was reportedly found by police pulled over at an autobahn service station approximately five miles away from home shortly after receiving a call from his mother at 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday. The automatic transmission Golf was apparently found with its hazard lights flashing and a beside a warning triangle laid on the ground. What, your school didn't offer Safe Motoring 101 in third grade? When police asked the underage driver why he decided to steal his mom's car, he replied, "I just wanted to drive a little bit." You and me both, kid.