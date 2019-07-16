Four Kids Steal Nissan Patrol SUV, Go on 600-Mile Joyride Across Australia

Four Australian children took a family member's 2004 Nissan Patrol SUV on an incredible 600-mile joyride across eastern Australia, reports ABC. A 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys, and a 10-year-old girl left Saturday night from Gracemere, Queensland, and made it all the way to west of Grafton, New South Wales, before they were apprehended by police. The kids' long drive shocked one officer who worked on the case, as the trek takes over 10 hours without any stops. "It's a pretty big journey. It's a long way for a person to do it, but I suppose a couple cans of Red Bull and you're likely to do anything," NSW Inspector Darren Williams said to 9News. Police told 9News that they believe more than one kid drove during the trip.

The nicely modified four-wheel-drive Nissan Patrol belonged to the father of one of the boys, so they simply used Dad's keys to get in. One boy in the group was even considerate enough to leave a note for his family before they left. The group took fishing rods and cash along with the Patrol. The family truck wasn't the only thing they allegedly stole, reports ABC. They also are accused of stealing fuel from a service station in Banana, Queensland, early Sunday morning. Highway Patrol briefly tried to pursue the vehicle but stopped when they realized that they were chasing a group of children. They ultimately found the Patrol late Sunday night, parked alongside the Gwdyir Parkway, west of Grafton. Even then, the kids put up a fight. "The children were directed to open the doors to the vehicles [but] they've locked themselves in the car and police have had to use a baton to get into the vehicle to arrest them," Williams told ABC.