2020 Hyundai Veloster N Review: A Hot Hatch That Forgets It’s a Daily Driver, Too

Springing onto the scene last year in a superb Performance Blue hue, the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N felt like Stefon rattling off a list of what you get at New York's hottest club: a manual transmission, a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, adaptive dampers, sporty handling, a practical body. This hot hatch has everything.

It also has Biermanning, which is that thing when you hire the former boss of BMW’s M Division and give him all the money to make you a sporty car.

Considering that description, I couldn’t wait to enter the Veloster N club. Hot hatches are extremely my jam; my last personal car was a Mk 7 Volkswagen Golf R. But in the intervening months, Honda's Ab Fab Civic Type R started to steal my heart. The Mobile Suit Gundam aesthetic might not be for everyone, but I was instantly head-over-heels for the Civic Type R’s perfect recipe of mental handling, everywhere power, and surprisingly good comfort.

Even pitted against brilliant flashes like the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Chevrolet Corvette C8, or Lotus Evora GT, I’d chose the Civic Type R. A friend who’s a real race car driver by day even bought one after only a few laps behind the wheel. How’s that for a testimonial?