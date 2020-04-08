Contemplating the current SUV landscape, the phrase “jack of all trades, master of none” often springs to my mind. There are countless examples of sports-tuned SUVs, knobby-tire offroaders, cushy living rooms with wheels, and an endless array of bargain-basement sell-outs that get you from point A to point B and not much else. Few offerings are holistically solid, but apparently South Korea took what seems like a market’s foregone conclusion as a challenge when making the 2020 Hyundai Palisade.

Since SUVs are the hottest ticket in town, a manufacturer’s predisposition is to run fast and loose with design and manufacturing—“master of none” issue, disappearing/reappearing volume knobs, lazy refreshes, various iterations with little to no discernible distinctions, you get the idea—so it can be first to market and ready for the public to slap down thousands of dollars. That's a good initial business plan, but the long-term patronage may not happen if haphazard vehicles are the standard. Buyers are likely to drop those offerings quicker than you finding a moldy three-week-old slice of salami beneath your kid’s car seat.

Of course, there will be some that point to Hyundai’s past as evidence the Palisade likely follows that same trend, but the company’s age of anguished, miserable cars and SUVs is long gone. The Korean manufacturer has now been a direct rival to Japan’s Toyota and Honda in terms of fit, finish, and affordability longer than it has not. Hyundai’s execs clearly want more, though, spending the R&D cash building something with equal parts versatility, practicality, affordability, and comfort in the hopes of taking out every other available SUV at the knees. Or at least that's what the Palisade seems to be on paper.

Launched in 2018 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Hyundai Palisade was the company's flag in the sand. The biggest SUV Hyundai's ever built, as well as its most premium. It also rounded out Hyundai's SUV lineup, having a model for the most economical to the most baller, with the aim of keeping buyers within the Hyundai family. Every detail was considered and it made a massive impression on everyone who climbed into its cabin during the show, exactly what Hyundai hoped would happen.

And after a week behind the Palisade's wheel traipsing around a frigid Chicago with a pregnant wife, two children under 2 and a week’s worth of supplies, equipment, and a tandem stroller, hand on heart, Hyundai’s new SUV is not only a master of all trades, it's the new SUV benchmark.