2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: An MMA Heavyweight in a Hugo Boss Suit

If you can’t beat 'em, join 'em—or so Audi Sport decrees with the introduction of the first RS-badged SUV, the 2020 Audi RS Q8. It's here to defy the purists and answer the public’s clarion call for high-riding horsepower. Demand continues to outstrip supply, even with the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Jaguar F-Pace SVR, Range Rover SVR, Porsche Cayenne, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk already on the road, not to mention the M- and AMG-badged segment stalwarts and upcoming entries like the Aston Martin DBX.

The RS Q8's task is no different. And to those who might lob a hot take at its mere existence, know that once you slide into the RS Q8’s seats, dial up the craziest driving mode, and rail this 5,291-pounds, 591-horsepower daemon on a proper serpentine mountain pass, you'll understand how any complaints about another fast SUV are both outdated and unwarranted.

This isn’t just a super SUV holding its own against its hefty weight class. Rather, Audi’s engineers have delivered a Q8 worthy of its RS badge. It may not resemble sporty Audis of the past, but the 2020 RS Q8 silences naysayers with a dignified, twin-turbo blat.