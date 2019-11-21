Audi RS Q8 Flexes Serious German Muscle With 592-HP, Mild-Hybrid Twin-Turbo V-8

Audi's newest vehicle outfitted with an RS placard isn't exactly its best-kept secret. It also isn't a two-door coupe or even a hot-styled wagon. Like many automakers, Audi decided to invest in the growing market of performance-oriented SUVs and hotly equip its best-of-breed Q8 with more power than you'll know what to do with. The RS Q8 fills the intermediate gap between two distant, yet related automakers. Specifically, it caters towards buyers who are uninterested in the day-to-day dealings of the Audi Q8 but can't quite justify the sporty and sporadic nature of the Lamborghini Urus. It's almost as if the automaker dressed the raging bull in a suit and readied it for an important meeting.

via Audi

Under the hood sits a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 which, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid architecture, pumps out a respectable 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Power is fed directly to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and delivered to the ground via Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. In all, that's enough to propel the SUV from zero to 60 in 3.8 seconds, or just a few tenths of a second slower than the Urus. Audi says that when equipped with its RS ceramic brakes, the RS Q8 will continue accelerating all the way to 189.5 miles per hour—or just as fast as its brother from Italy.

via Audi