Nurburgring Management Uses Local Police to Silence Popular 'Ring YouTuber

Ebben isn't the only one to note the media license essentially gives the Nürburgring an edit on anything produced there. Charoudin broke down the license and usage rules in a video where he noted the same approval policy, as well as the Nürburgring management's view that videos of crashes and policy violations (such as drifting, overtaking on the right, and timing yourself during open tourist drives) are poor publicity for the track and local businesses.

As such, those videos are likely to be rejected by Nürburgring officials. Motorsport-Total reports that the filming permit contract itself specifically calls out crashes, stating (as translated by Google), "Accidents of any kind may not be photographed or filmed, and violations will result in immediate loss of approval."

Charoudin also notes that these policies extend to trackside content, which would include AutoAddiction's videos.

While it's perfectly reasonable for the Nürburgring to have media policies in place, as most tracks do, we have to wonder if this drama could have been avoided had the media policies themselves been less heavy-handed. For example, it's all but verboten in journalism to let the subject edit your completed work before it goes live. Obviously, fact-checking and make sure you're quoting them accurately are vital, but getting your subject's approval gives them a disproportionate amount of influence on what you can say about them. At that point, the line becomes blurred between independent media and public relations.