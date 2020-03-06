Seeing as we live in a world where cars have to offer levels of comfort no matter their intended purpose, the RS 4 has a ‘Drive Select’ button to tune the car to the driver’s exact mood at any given time. It’s easy to be irked that a pure performance model isn’t mad straight out of the box, this choice is a very good thing.

In Comfort, the RS 4's truly hostile nature is as hidden as can be. It’s quiet, serene, and behaves very much like a normal A4. The ride isn’t quite as smooth, but it won’t destroy your back—in part due to the cosseting sports seats. The 8-speed gearbox shifts almost imperceptibly without a hint of jerkiness. Noise is kept to a minimum, so you can actually hear whatever it is you’re listening to or, you know, talk to your passengers. The only time you get the impression that you’re sitting on a warhead is if you go for an overtake and the gearbox decides to kick down a few cogs, firing you into the distance on a wave of delicious turbo torque.

You don’t buy a RS 4 to indulge in comfort all day, though. You buy it to go very fast and have lots of fun. This is where, if you’re a simple plug-and-go type, Dynamic comes in to play. The car sharpens itself up, becomes more aggressive, and cares little for public decency. Each gearshift is angry, smacking through the ratios quickly to get the most out of the car in either automatic or paddle-shifted manual mode. The exhaust ups its game as well, making the V-6 sing loud and proud inside the cabin.