The 674-HP Mercedes-AMG C63 GTS Tuned By CarBahn Autoworks Is Too Perfect

Mercedes-AMG has long built deranged machines that evoke a more American persona. “German muscle car” is an oft-used phrase to describe Affalterbach's brashest tools that drink fuel like a säufer at Oktoberfest and light up their rear tires like some good ol' boys with a trunk full of illegal fireworks. The stereotypically anal-retentive German character is thrown away for a healthy dose of “Germany, f-yeah!,” and in slapping a safety guard of an advanced suspension over the knife-edged lunancy of the stock car, CarBahn's lost the plot a bit.

Driving the CarBahn-tuned Mercedes-AMG C63 GTS, the first thing that pops into my head is "Man, Gorilla Glue should sue CarBahn for patent infringement." It's that good, stuck to the damn Earth through corners feeling—initially. The grip doesn't fade, but after an hour and a half of whipping the car through a mountainous gauntlet without a hint of drama, the excitement does. CarBahn Autoworks has delivered a close-to-perfect Mercedes-AMG C63 S , and that’s exactly why it doesn’t work.

The 2019 CarBahn Mercedes-AMG C63 GTS, By the Numbers

Base Price (as Tested): $76,450 ($106,540)

$76,450 ($106,540) Powertrain: twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 | 674 horsepower, 666 pound-feet of torque | 9-speed automatic | rear-wheel drive

twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 | 674 horsepower, 666 pound-feet of torque | 9-speed automatic | rear-wheel drive 0-60 MPH: Unrated, but damn quick

Unrated, but damn quick Top Speed: 190+ mph

Though CarBahn Autoworks isn’t an enthusiast household name, its owner Steve Dinan is. Dinan attained fame through his near-unparalleled success tuning BMWs over the last 30-plus years, one of the few factory-endorsed tuners to ever work with the Bavarians. Dinan Engineering cars are always razor-sharp machines that offer comfort and the kind of speed that’s only useful on Germany’s Autobahn. But the man himself actually left the company back in 2015; now the aptly-named CarBahn Autoworks is his next step, and its tuned Mercedes-AMG C63 GTS his new ware.

To make a GTS, the standard Mercedes-AMG C63 S welcomes a host of CarBahn-specific handling upgrades including a new set of coilover front and rear springs that “maintain the stock electronic dampers,” high-performance suspension bearings, camber adjusters, lightweight forged Forgeline wheels, and the best non-race-spec extreme performance tires made for everyday use, a set of Michelin Pilot Cup 2s.

The company also gave it a modest power bump. At the flywheel, the CarBan-revised twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 churns out a healthy 674 horsepower and 666 pound-feet of torque. Praise Satan. You can feel the extra propulsion when you get on a straight and bury the throttle into the AMG’s floorboards. But you're not Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier in a Bell X-1, pinned to your seat by explosive force—CarBahn’s machine is far more manageable.