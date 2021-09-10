2021 Hyundai Veloster N vs. 2021 Honda Civic Type R Comparison Review: Finding the Hotter Hatch

The Civic Type R, as I mentioned in my review, hid its raciness well. It could ride comfortably and a hell of a lot more quietly. And despite being lighter, it was also a larger car overall—inside and out. It had two rear doors instead of just one, more room for passengers, far better outward visibility, and a bigger trunk. Its fuel economy was superior. But I still saw all of that as a compromise.

Furthermore, I preferred the Veloster N's looks far more than the Civic Type R's. I think the Type R looks cool, but it attracted far too much negative attention for my taste. With a horde of people constantly trying to race me, I felt like the agency of simply me driving a car was being taken away somewhat. Those people made my decision to drive this car about them and I didn't appreciate it. Perhaps it was because it was blue and not yellow and didn't sport such a massive rear wing, but I didn't encounter such issues in the Veloster N.

True, the test car Hyundai loaned me came with the dual-clutch transmission as opposed to the six-speed manual. But a manual is the standard transmission option and, luckily, I've driven it on a track before. It's just as rewarding as the Type R's and under more urgent driving, responds with a light snappiness that echoes the overall personality of the car.