2022 Hyundai Kona N: A Veloster N for People With Responsibilities

Behind the wheel, the Kona N introduces an exclusive, racing game-inspired HUD layout as well as performance-related readouts in the new 10-inch infotainment screen when the car is in Sport or N mode. Two dedicated N buttons on the steering wheel can act as shortcuts to custom drive modes, just like the M1 and M2 buttons found on the steering wheels of BMW M cars do. Hyundai's rendition, however, can also toggle the lap timer.

For the European market, the Kona N will even come with something called N Road Sense which intelligently looks for double-curved road signs and recommends the driver put the thing in N mode when they come across one. It's a hilariously cool use of what we're presuming is the very same traffic sign recognition system that keeps tabs on speed limits and we're kinda surprised nobody else thought of this sooner. This is very clearly the hooligan's Hyundai Kona.

Despite what feels like manufacturers covering every and any niche these days, the Kona N will enter the market without much in the way of direct competition. There's no such thing (yet) of a Toyota GR CH-R or a Honda HR-V Type R or a Ford Ecosport RS. The closest thing would probably be something like the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 or the Audi RS Q3, the former of which is a lot more expensive and the latter of which isn't even sold in America. Then you've got warmish crossovers like the new turbocharged Mazda CX-30 and the Chevrolet Blazer RS—closer in price, but not nearly as track capable.

Anywho, the Kona N's official pricing and delivery timeline have yet to be announced, but expect that stuff to be released soon.