Cookie Monster Returns to Waze to Help You Navigate Roads Less Known
You will arrive at the cookie store in exactly 500 feet.
Sesame Street's Cookie Monster is back by popular demand on Waze, where the famous blue monster can navigate you to your desired destination with his iconic grumbly voice. The new feature arrives in time to celebrate the famous Muppet character's birthday earlier this month.
This is one of the latest additions to the pool of upgradable voice add-ons for the popular smartphone navigation app, joining the likes of some other iconic Sesame Street and Muppet characters, celebrities, and even a few Star Wars characters.
Out of all the voice options, however, Cookie Monster has reportedly been a top favorite among users of the navigation app. According to the company, fans overwhelmingly complained when the application developers removed Cookie Monster’s voice because of a limited-time availability run.
“November 2nd was @MeCookieMonster's birthday, so we’ve brought his voice and mood back to Waze. Use them while you can. Sure, cookies may be great to celebrate with, but this is even better,” Waze tweeted.
Cookie Monster made his first appearance on screen way back in 1966 on Jim Henson’s “The Muppet Show,” making him roughly 53 years old. With vocals provided by Frank Oz, the voice actor also brought life to Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and Sam Eagle. Oz was also behind Sesame Street’s hosts, Bert and Grover. On top of all that Oz also was the voice behind Star Wars’ Master Yoda. His role as Cookie Monster was later replaced by David Rudman in 2000.
Waze also featured voices from the likes of Morgan Freeman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Leno, Neil Patrick Harris, and even Elvis Presley.
