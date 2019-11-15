Cookie Monster Returns to Waze to Help You Navigate Roads Less Known

Sesame Street's Cookie Monster is back by popular demand on Waze, where the famous blue monster can navigate you to your desired destination with his iconic grumbly voice. The new feature arrives in time to celebrate the famous Muppet character's birthday earlier this month.

This is one of the latest additions to the pool of upgradable voice add-ons for the popular smartphone navigation app, joining the likes of some other iconic Sesame Street and Muppet characters, celebrities, and even a few Star Wars characters.

Out of all the voice options, however, Cookie Monster has reportedly been a top favorite among users of the navigation app. According to the company, fans overwhelmingly complained when the application developers removed Cookie Monster’s voice because of a limited-time availability run.