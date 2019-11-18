This Speed-Loving, 153-MPH JCB Fastrac Two Is the World's Fastest Tractor

Ever wake up to something you never knew you wanted, but now totally need? That, my friends, is a speed record-setting tractor, here to haul the hay much faster than you can call the cows home.

Tractors are the unsung heroes of the vehicle world, doing the dirty work to put food on our tables, clothes on our backs and cultivate other resources we need. So, it only makes sense that we'd have to determine the fastest tractor in the world—because speed is cool. The new king of the fast tractors is a JCB Fastrac Two, which recently set an average speed of 135.91 miles per hour, as certified by the Guinness World Records crew.