Koenigsegg Regera Breaks 0-249-0 MPH World Record With 31.49-Second Run

Bugatti has spent the good part of the last month basking in its post-304-miles-per-hour record glory, but now it seems Koenigsegg has had enough. The Swedish hypercar maker announced that it's broken its own 0-400-0 kilometers-per-hour record with its 1,797-horsepower Regera, sprinting from the metric equivalent of zero to 249 mph and back to zero again in just 31.49 seconds. The previous record set back in 2017 with the Koenigsegg Agera RS was already a staggering 33.29 seconds.

With Koenigsegg factory driver Sonny Persson behind the wheel at Sweden's Råda airfield, the Regera hit 249 mph in 22.87 seconds and covered a little over a mile. The remaining 8.62 seconds and approximately quarter-mile were spent bringing the 3,510-pound hypercar to a stop.

"This was a good opportunity to showcase the true capability of the Regera's one-of-a-kind Direct Drive transmission," said Christian von Koenigsegg. "As the Regera only has one gear we had to make use of it from standstill to the record top speed of [250 mph] limited by rpm."

"Priority has been given to acceleration and drivability between 0-[249 mph]—no more, no less," von Koenigsegg continued. "At any given time, the Regera can and will accelerate harder in that speed range than any other production car known to us."