This Exceptionally Green Koenigsegg CCR for Sale Is One of a Kind

With the saturation of the hypercar market, standing out from the rest of the uber-exotics is a first-world problem but a valid concern for rich folk. For those scratching their heads on what unique and flamboyant car to add to their stable next, this one-off Koenigsegg CCR currently for sale in the United Kingdom should be a prime contender.

This particular 'Egg is the only car the Swedish manufacturer has ever built that is finished in Bespoke Koenigsegg Racing Green. The color was inspired by Christian von Koenigsegg's father's horse racing team, which used the bright hue. An avid jockey and horse lover, Jesko von Koenigsegg was instrumental in getting Christian's budding hypercar company off the ground, so the use of this color was one of many tributes Christian dedicated to his dad. This car remains the only model finished entirely in the color, although the new Jesko megacar features Koenigsegg Racing Green accents.

In addition to its one-off paint job, the car features a number of exclusive parts including custom wheels and a split rear wing. The 7,800 miles indicated on its odometer may be nothing for a mass production vehicle, but for a rare hypercar, that's not too shabby.