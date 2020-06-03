This Had Better Not Be a 112-MPH Koenigsegg

The Swedes are up to something, ladies and gentlemen. In an unexpected Tuesday announcement, electric car brand Polestar and hypercar maker Koenigsegg teased a new partnership via Facebook. And while we won't know for a while exactly what this is, we sure hope it isn't limited to 112 miles per hour. Ahem, Volvo. News of "something exciting" was announced by both automakers on social media, ringing rumors of a potential collaboration of an unknown extent. Both posts feature the Polestar Precept concept and upcoming Koenigsegg Gemera hyper-GT. We were able to track down the location of the photo to a peninsula near Gothenburg, which puts the pair about six miles from Polestar's HQ.

Polestar created the Precept as a precursor to its upcoming Polestar 3, but more importantly, it's using the opportunity to show the "three pillars" of its brand: Sustainability, Digital Technology, and Design. While Polestar does consider battery-driven performance as being a keystone of its brand, it doesn't explicitly call it out as a focus of the Precept. Koenigsegg, on the other hand, has one ongoing goal: to enhance vehicle performance. It clearly achieved that with the Gemera, building a 1,700 horsepower hypercar using a twin-turbo three-cylinder engine aided by three electric motors.