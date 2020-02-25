The Electric Polestar Precept Concept Looks Ready for Today's Roads

Its headlights are a fashionable creative evolution of the "Thor's Hammer" lamps that characterize modern Volvos while the space between them looks like it has solved the EV "closed-mouth problem" that's made Teslas of late look creepily mouthless. The Precept hasn't resorted to anything as tacky as a fake grille, instead, the darker section at the bottom is cheekily named the "Polestar SmartZone" and it actually houses two radars and a high-def camera that's part of the car's active safety and assisted-driving tech. That tech also uses a LIDAR pod mounted above the windshield, something we think Polestar could've integrated more gracefully. As it sits, it looks as if the car is wearing a tiny hat or somebody, somewhere is missing a WiFi router.

Like the Audi E-Tron, the Precept's side mirrors have been replaced by cameras and screens, as well as the rearview mirror—a solution necessitated by the almost non-existent rear window. Speaking of screens, the Precept gets two of them: a 12.5-inch unit in front of the driver and a 15-inch vertical slate mounted Tesla Model 3-style in the middle.