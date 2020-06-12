The Electric Future Comes at the Cost of Updates to Today's Cars

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's roundup of what matters in the world of cars and transportation. It is a slow news Friday in the business, although I may have jinxed myself for saying as much. Today we're talking about the costs of electrification, Tesla's sky-high valuation, and how Rivian keeps poaching auto industry superstars.

The Cost Of The Future

We all know that the auto industry's pivot to EVs and autonomy is a deeply expensive one. We also know that transition is getting hammered by the coronavirus economy and its resulting sales downturn and sparse capital. One thing I didn't consider is that investment may come at the expense of existing, conventional cars.

It's like this: if you're General Motors, and you need to dump $20 billion into EVs and AVs, the Chevrolet Trax or whatever may not be getting a ton of updates for a while. And if you do believe EVs are the future, conventional combustion-powered cars need to be wound down at some point. As The Detroit News points out, that lack of a fresh lineup could cost market share. (Ask Nissan about that one.)

Also, no EVs sell in profitable volumes yet—not even for Tesla, which still makes much of its bones on selling regulatory credits. To prep for the future, automakers must sacrifice proven profit machines for new technologies that have yet to see widespread adoption.

This situation was discussed on a call yesterday with Bank of America Global Research, and the relevant parts are as follows—and not limited to GM: