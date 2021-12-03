Watch Polestar’s Design Head Explain What Makes the Precept Concept So Special

Why do designers make the decisions they do? It’s been fodder for armchair debate since long before armchairs, not to mention subreddits, were even invented. From the sidelines, car design can seem arbitrary. But—as is in engineering—there’s always a brief, everything has a reason, and someone had to defend that reason in front of a stern-faced panel of some description. That’s why I've always enjoyed hearing about design from the designers themselves. This past week, Polestar held an event at the Classic Car Club Manhattan where I got my first look at the company’s Precept concept in person. I also got a full walkaround from Maximilian Missoni, head of design at Polestar.

His is the team that created the Precept, a concept for a sedan that will appear in the EV-focused automaker's lineup as the Polestar 5 in 2024, so he's familiar with all the whats and whys. A graduate of the Royal College of Art in London, Missoni launched his career at Volkswagen Group, designing for several of its brands. In 2012, Volvo Car Corporation hired him as a chief exterior designer, tasked with modernizing the brand’s styling. In 2018, he was promoted to being head of design at Polestar.

The visually striking Polestar 1 and 2, then, have his fingerprints all over them. The Precept is no exception.