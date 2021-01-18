Did You Know Racing Legend Carroll Shelby Helped Found Chili's?

Carroll Shelby made his name from being one of the best racing drivers of his time. It's the reason his name is synonymous with speed, and why Ford chose to feature the Shelby name as part of its core product line. Shelby's name was also closely tied with food—the man loved to eat. Specifically, he loved to eat chili. And even with a heart condition that had him racing with nitroglycerin under his tongue, his unreasonable infatuation with the southwestern dish couldn't be slowed. When Shelby had the opportunity to help build a restaurant empire that encompassed his love for food and friends, he immediately grabbed hold of the opportunity. And today, you have the legend himself to thank every time you walk through the doors of a Chili's.

via Terlingua Ranch Carroll Shelby and his friends pose in front of the Terlingua Ranch House (1965)

It all started with a vacation during Shelby's Ford years. Every few months, Carroll Shelby and his friends (one of who was then-Ford PR man, Tom Tierney) would make their way down to an area near the "seven-person town" of Terlingua, Texas where they would eat, hunt, drink, and partake in general automotive buffoonery. Eventually, Shelby purchased more than 200,000 acres near the town which would later become the famous Terlingua Ranch, and in 1967 it became home to the Championship Chili Cook-Off, which is widely recognized as the very first organized chili cooking contest. Among those who attended the first cookoff was Larry Levine, Shelby's then son-in-law who was married to his daughter, Sharon. Levine became infatuated with the event. The atmosphere was everything he could have hoped for, and he began to understand why Shelby and his friends enjoyed their trips to Terlingua and subsequently chili. Variety was the spice of Shelby's life, but if there was one thing spicier it was his love for Chili. In 1972, Shelby launched his own line of line of chili seasoning to share that love with the world. Now, Carroll Shelby was a man of many businesses. Over the years, he owned a dump truck company, a chicken ranch, an African Safari, his own racing team, and was the face of Pit-Stop deodorant. Of course, what he is perhaps most famous for is an automotive marketing and design empire that was sparked by Chrysler legend and father of the Ford Mustang, Lee Iacocca.

AP Shelby in 2000.