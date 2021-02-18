Carroll Shelby’s Own 1966 Shelby Cobra Super Snake Could Fetch $8M at Auction

Carroll Shelby was a motorsport legend whose legacy helped to shape performance cars as we know them today. There's one particular pet project of Shelby's that stands out more than anything, though—the 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake. Coined the "Cobra to End All Cobras," the Super Snake became one of the most notable cars ever built by Shelby American. In fact, it was one of just two high-performance examples produced and originally belonged to Carroll Shelby himself. Now, the rare roadster is up for sale at Barrett-Jackson, so get your wallets out and prepare to spend graciously, because this one won't go cheap. Seriously.

via Barrett-Jackson

Shelby's personal Cobra going up for sale might sound familiar—and it should, given that this will be the third time it crosses the auction block at Barrett-Jackson. Previously, the car has fetched $5.1 million when it last sold in 2015, and $5.5 million when it personally sold under Carroll Shelby's watchful eye in 2007. Now, I know what you're thinking. $5 million is a pretty penny, even in the world of car collection. So what makes this particular car more valuable than a regular Cobra? Other than the fact that it was Carroll Shelby's personal car, it was also a direct result of his explosive rivalry with Ferrari. This particular example started life as one of the 23 Shelby Cobra Competition Cars built. After a brief stint in Europe, it was returned to America where it was reclassified as a Semi-Competition in order to make the car street legal. That meant adding a windshield, mufflers, and bumpers to actually make the Shelby comply with regulations.

via Barrett-Jackson

Legend has it, Shelby—who loved to travel—frequently went on trips to Lake Tahoe with his personal friend and former lawyer, Stan Mullin. Stan owned a Ferrari that could outpace Shelby's 427 Cobra, and one day Carroll got tired of seeing the Ferrari's tail lights and stormed into Shelby HQ to do something about it. The result was something completely overkill: the Cobra to end all Cobras, the Super Snake. Reportedly, the Super Snake was a tough beast to tame, as its already ample V8 was supplemented by the help of two Paxton superchargers that force-fed compressed air through a pair of Holley four-barrel carburetors. The standard four-speed Borg-Warner manual transmission was also swapped out in favor of a three-speed Lincoln Cruise-O-Matic auto. It's believed that the Super Snake made somewhere in the neighborhood of 800 horsepower when it was produced in the '60s, and it was able to bolt from zero to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds if the tires could hook. And as Barrett-Jackson's CEO, Craig Jackson, recalls—the Cobra "ate that Ferrari alive."

via Barrett-Jackson Carroll Shelby overlooks the Super Snake in 2007