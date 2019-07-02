Lee Iacocca, Father of the Ford Mustang and Savior of Chrysler, Dead at 94

Lee Iacocca, the world-renowned American auto executive and the man most known as the father of the Ford Mustang, died earlier this morning in his Bel-Air home in California. Iacocca was 94. The famous automotive executive reportedly suffered from Parkinson’s disease in his later years, according to his daughter, Lia Iacocca Assad, who spoke to reporters.

Iacocca isn’t just known for spearheading the launch of the Ford Mustang, he also led the development of the controversial Pinto. But more so, he’s also credited for single-handedly saving Chrysler from bankruptcy in the 1980s by introducing the company’s popular K-Car platform. While America knew him on multiple fronts in the auto industry, Iacocca eventually became the face of Chrysler through the automaker’s TV advertising campaigns over the decades.

He became synonymous with his commercial one-liner, “If you can find a better car, buy it.”