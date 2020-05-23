Someone Begged Lee Iacocca for a 4-Speed Ford Country Squire With a 428 V8. He Made Just One.

Hot station wagons aren't some sort of new fad. They've been around for years as parents have always looked to make the most of their hefty family haulers. One man went the distance, though, when he personally wrote then-Ford executive and auto industry legend Lee Iacocca to have his Country Squire wagon specially built. He wasn't asking for a rare paint color or some ultra-lux interior—he wanted a 428-cubic-inch V8 under the hood. And Iacocca made it so.

This 1967 Country Squire is said to be the only one in existence with a factory-optioned 428 V8 and four-speed manual. It was also ordered with front buckets and a center console, making it as sporty as a station wagon could be at the time. More modern upgrades have been fitted over the years and now, it's up for auction on Bring a Trailer.