This 1978 Ford LTD Country Squire Is Peak Station Wagon, and It's for Sale

The station wagon is a relatively rare sight on dealers' lots these days, but there was a time—pre-SUV—where they were the go-to vehicle for anyone needing to move a family and all the junk that comes with it. The 1978 Ford LTD Country Squire wagon came at the pinnacle of that golden era, and now a glorious example can be yours via Bring a Trailer, where it's currently sitting pretty at a staggering $19,000.

Before the fuel crisis all but killed large cars in America, the streets were crawling with land-yachts like the Country Squire. This one is about as close to its original glory as it gets, with only 5,000 miles on the clock and near-spotless bodywork. The interior is not only clean, it’s covered in what is probably miles of Jade Duraweave, which is a carpet material commonly used in marine applications. True to cars of the time, everything in the interior is green, including the headliner, steering wheel, and dash. Only a few wood accents step in to break up the monochromatic interior.