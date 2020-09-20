$2.3 Million Will Buy You the World’s Most Valuable 1984 Ford LTD Station Wagon

Bring a Trailer has caused prices of nostalgic ‘80s and ‘90s vehicles to skyrocket, but this non-running 1984 Ford LTD wagon from a German dealer is on another level. It’s got an asking price of $2.3 million, largely because it hand-painted in 1996 by Tanzanian artist George Lilanga.

According to the Mobile.de listing, Lilanga was asked to paint the car by a hotel owner during an art exhibit in Furth, Germany. The owner told Lilanga he could stay for free at the hotel if he could turn his white Ford station wagon into a work of art. Lilanga agreed and soon started painting the car. Fellow artist Poni Yengi also took advantage of the rare opportunity and helped fill in the five-door canvas with art.