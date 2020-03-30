Sim Racing Is Getting So Serious a NASCAR Driver Got Parked for Crashing

The race was MotoGP’s first virtual contest after canceling several events in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The next round is scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 12.

In the End

While there are still a few kinks to work out with these widely viewed sim events, the potential is there, especially as the drivers become more involved and the championships continue on.

It’s also interesting to see how each of the pro racers has chosen to set up their sim rigs at home. Money doesn’t buy skill or success in virtual racing, as the weekend’s NASCAR results illustrate. Timmy Hill, who had already started 1,677 virtual races before his win on Sunday, is a veteran of the platform by any measure. His setup includes a 12-year-old steering wheel strapped to a $75 desk that came from a local office store. The whole thing runs through a $1,400 laptop that he uses for everything from tax preparation to sending emails. On the other end of the spectrum, Denny Hamlin finished 25th using a $40,000 setup that includes a full custom racing seat, three monitors, and an elaborate pedal system.

